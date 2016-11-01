12 companies now licenced to export raw chrome, but challenges remain

ZIMBABWE has exported 105 723 metric tonnes of chrome worth US$10,7 million since the lifting of the chrome ban in June last year, but is largely failing to process orders due to low production and incapacitation of small scale miners.

Data provided from the Ministry of Mines shows that the country has earned US$10,7 million since June last year, but is failing to process in excess of 20 000 tonnes per month of chrome orders.

“Since the lifting of the ban in June 2015, the country has exported a total of 105 723,74 metric tonnes valued at US$10 724 869,40 and a total of 12 companies have been licensed to export raw chrome,” the Ministry of Mines said.

Market analysts say the chrome market was promising since prices are firming up which could translate to high fortunes for Zimbabwe. However, the unavailability of high grade ore suitable for the export market is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the investment vehicle set up by government.

“Zimbabwe has the capacity to surpass this figure three-fold, but financial constraints continue to hamper production and exportation of this mineral,” said the Ministry.

However the coming on board of Zimasco, which was recently granted a permit and ZimAlloys, which is still negotiating with government over the licence, will boost exports.

Zimasco recently said, over and above the existing stockpiles, the company has the capacity to produce and export 20 000 metric tonnes every month, while there was also a ready market for their high grade concentrates, which are produced from the company’s chrome claims in the North Dyke, Mutorashanga area.

A Ministry of Mines official said most of the chrome that is being disposed of at the moment are leftovers from the time the ban was enacted and that they are now reconsidering the once labelled low grade ore to cover up for the shortage.

He, however, said there is need for financial intervention for small scale chrome miners as they are incapacitated thereby lacking yellow equipment and other mining requirements leading to low levels of production.

“Even the local smelters are finding it difficult to survive. Production is thereby curtailed because we have to feed the local smelters first. We cannot at the moment tell how much exactly is being produced per month and measure against demand as production is not consistent,” the official said.

Projections are that chrome ore exports might not surpass 2010 level in the short to medium term owing to external factors mainly due to a slowdown of the Chinese economy and low commodity prices on international markets. FinX