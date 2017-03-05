Adele confirms marriage to long-term partner Simon Konecki

ADELE has confirmed she is now married to long-term partner Simon Konecki, ending weeks of speculation.

The Hello and Rumour Has It singer made the announcement during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, where she spoke about her relationship with him.

Talking on stage about her hit song Someone Like You, she told fans: “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record.

“Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

“Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.”



The couple are believed to have got hitched over the Christmas period

She added: “I’ve found my next person but you know that feeling when everything about you feels alive for the first time.”

Until now the couple, who have been together since 2011, have refused to confirm whether they had tied the knot.

Adele, 28, sparked questions about whether she had got married when she thanked her “husband” at last month’s Grammys, where she picked up four awards.

After winning album of the year for 25, she said: “Grammys, I appreciate it, the academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son you’re the only reason I do it.”



Adele thanked her husband at the Grammys in February

Adele is believed to have got hitched in secret to Konecki, who is the father of their four-year-old son Angelo, over the Christmas period, according to reports.

In December, she was photographed wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger in Los Angeles.

And Konecki, 42, was reported to have worn a wedding ring at the Brit awards in February. news.sky.com