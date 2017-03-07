14 Things We Learnt From The POTRAZ Implementation Of The National Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Meeting

0
Tech
March 7, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
By

By William Chui Gift Kallisto Machengete, POTRAZ Director General

” data-medium-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Machengete-255×128.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Machengete-560×280.jpg”>

Dr. Gift Kallisto Machengete, POTRAZ Director General POTRAZ hosted a National Internet Exchange Point (IXP) breakfast meeting this morning, and as someone who normally attends events just to take photos, I was thrown in the fray as not only was I the designated cameraman but had to double as the note-taker (and, is it ‘treble’?, […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
14 Things We Learnt From The POTRAZ Implementation Of The National Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Meeting

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer Post14 Things We Learnt From The POTRAZ Implementation Of The National Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Meeting
Older Post14 Things We Learnt From The POTRAZ Implementation Of The National Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Meeting

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?