Bill Cosby tells Steve Harvey to stay away from him

September 12, 2017
Bill Cosby tells Steve Harvey to stay away from him
Bill Cosby told Steve Harvey to stay away from him — but not because of what you may be thinking.

WHEN Steve Harvey first heard about the allegations against Bill Cosby, he says he immediately reached out to him to lend a hand of support. Cosby took his call, but declined the offer and encouraged Harvey to keep his distance.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Harvey said, “When I heard all the trouble he was in, I called and asked him how he was doing. You know what he says to me? ‘Hey man, I appreciate you calling, but just stay away from me right now.’”

Cosby told Harvey, “You don’t need none of this on you. You’re doing good. Whatever happens to me, happens to me, but don’t you get none of this on you.”

“Thats an amazing thing for a guy to say,” says Harvey.

Harvey also said during the interview that he hasn’t spoken with Cosby since then, but still views him as a close friend.

Apparently, Cosby was a huge influence for Harvey when he was getting started in show business.

Harvey comments, “He taught me how to do this business. He didn’t even know me and he taught me how to do this business.” www.blacknews.com

  • paulos zvakare

    commendable

  • JongweRachembera

    If Bill Cosby was a Left wing Liberal, he would have probably survived with is career intact. The establishment protect their own, no matter how bad the crime.

    In 1977, film director Roman Polanski was arrested at Jack Nicholson’s home for the sexual assault of 13-year-old girl. Polanski was indicted on six counts of criminal behavior, including rape. At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Many executives in Hollywood came to his defence, including celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg.

    • gerro

      Wooopi is so usekess..married Ted Danson a renown racist

      • JongweRachembera

        She was once mildly entertaining, now I can’t stand the woman. Hollywood are in their own bubble, all breathing in the same farts….toxic.

