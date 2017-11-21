Serena Williams weds Reddit co-founder

WIMBLEDON champion Serena Williams has married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a lavish ceremony just 11 weeks after giving birth.

The couple met at a hotel in Rome – and while he had booked a room to attend a conference, she was staying there to play in the Italian Open.

As he was not a tennis fan, it took Mr Ohanian a little while to realise exactly who he was having breakfast next to, but the pair hit it off quickly.

He proposed 18 months later in the same hotel, at the same table where they had met.

They now have a daughter called Alexis Jr, whose own Instagram has more than 105,000 followers.

The Ohanians had around 200 people at their ceremony in New Orleans, including Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Caroline Wozniacki, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

They married on 16 November, the birthday of Mr Ohanian’s late mother, as a tribute to her.

Serena had three dresses for the occasion – the first being a £2.6m Alexander McQueen princess dress, with a beaded and feathered Versace dress for the reception.

When she stepped onto the dancefloor it was in a short, fitted Versace dress – perfect for dancing to Tale As Old As Time, one of her favourite Disney songs from Beauty And The Beast.

They wrote their own vows, and Mr Ohanian posted them on Instagram alongside a photo of their day. He said: “You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife.

“I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together.”

Guests sat down to dinner, where menus ranged from Italian to Armenian fare, to Be Our Guest, before they tucked into dessert.

They took home trophies with their names written on the front as tokens of the day, as well Gatorade to help them “recover like a champ”. – skynews.com