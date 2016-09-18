18 goals in four EPL matches on Saturday

ARSENAL, Manchester City, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion all thumped their opposition in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners were 4-1 winners at Hull City, Alexis Sanchez netting a brace and missing a penalty, with Theo Walcott and Granit Xhaxa netting the other two.

Hull’s Jake Livermore was sent off in the 40th minute for handling Francis Coquelin’s goalbound shot in the area, which resulted in the penalty that Sanchez had saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Nigerian-born Alex Iwobi got two assists for Arsenal while Robert Snodgrass netted a 79th-minute penalty for the Tigers after substitute Dieumerci Mbokani was brought down by Petr Cech.

Manchester City were ruthless against Bouremouth as Kevin de Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho netted in the first half before Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Guendogan added two more in the second.

One blot on the 4-0 win was Nolito’s red card in the 86th minute.

New Algerian signing Islam Slimani helped champions Leicester City get back to winning ways, 3-0 at home against Burnley. Ben Mee scored a late own-goal to add some gloss to the scoreline. Kickoff.com

Saturday’s EPL Results

Hull City 1-4 Arsenal

Leicester City 3-0 Burnley

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth

West Brom 4-2 West Ham

