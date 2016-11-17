By Batsirai Chikadaya

Over the last few days, independent consumer watchdog CONSUMERIZIM has been reporting (tweeting and retweeting) complaints from people failing to purchase ZESA electricity tokens via EcoCash. The system, which went live just two weeks ago was meant to bring much needed convenience to EcoCash users as they could purchase electricity tokens anytime and from anywhere […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

2 weeks in and customers are already complaining over failed ZESA-EcoCash transactions

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed