2 weeks in and customers are already complaining over failed ZESA-EcoCash transactions

0
Tech
November 17, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/11/2-weeks-customers-already-complaining-failed-zesa-ecocash-transactions/ target=_blank >2 weeks in and customers are already complaining over failed ZESA-EcoCash transactions</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Over the last few days, independent consumer watchdog CONSUMERIZIM has been reporting (tweeting and retweeting) complaints from people failing to purchase ZESA electricity tokens via EcoCash. The system, which went live just two weeks ago was meant to bring much needed convenience to EcoCash users as they could purchase electricity tokens anytime and from anywhere […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
2 weeks in and customers are already complaining over failed ZESA-EcoCash transactions

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer Post2 weeks in and customers are already complaining over failed ZESA-EcoCash transactions
Older Post2 weeks in and customers are already complaining over failed ZESA-EcoCash transactions

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Will new US President Donald Trump make America great again?