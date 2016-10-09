263 Chilled Ice Skating Rink moves to another level

263 Chilled Ice Skating Rink, which opened its doors to the public recently, has launched a new concept known as “Learn to Skate Schools Programme” targeting schools in and around Harare and beyond.

The Learn to Skate Schools Programme is one of the many initiatives being introduced at the indoor facilities aimed at introducing ice skating to many Zimbabweans.

Already, a number of schools have visited 263 Chilled Ice Skating Rink at

Westgate Shopping Mall in Harare to familiarise with the operations at the facility with a few having already begun lessons.

Under the Learn to Skate Schools Programme, school children and school staff learn various attributes associated with skating ranging from skating skills, how rink ice is made and maintained, among others. Students enjoy coaching from professional trainers and access skating shoes, all at $6 per student per hour provided they come as a school group. Standard rates are $8 per person per hour.

Ice skating is the art of moving on ice by using ice skates usually done for a variety of reasons, some of which include leisure, travelling, exercise and various sports. It can also be done outdoors as long as there are specially prepared ice surfaces (arenas, tracks, parks).

The training offered at 263 Chilled Ice Skating Rink includes basic ice skating, mini ice hockey and figure skating, a sport and activity in which individuals, duos or groups perform on ice.

The idea behind the Learn to Skate Schools programme is to expose as many children to ice skating as possible. It is aimed at introducing the sport to areas which would have otherwise not have been exposed to the sport. It is envisaged this could see Zimbabwe having home-grown competitors in the next few years.

In that regard, some schools are enrolling their students for long term training programmes with a view to competing locally and internationally. Schools also visit the rink on a once off basis as an edutainment activity whereby they see an ice skating rink, learn about related subject highlights and get a chance to also learn how to skate.

Being the only ice skating rink in Zimbabwe students are offered an exciting opportunity to take part in skating, an activity they would otherwise only experience on traveling to a limited number of African countries or abroad.

Ice skating has been part of the winter Olympics since 1908.

At the Olympics there are usually four disciplines, men’s singles, ladies’ singles, pair skating, and ice dancing. Non-Olympic disciplines include synchronized skating and four skating.

Apart from offering rink skating facilities, the alcohol and smoke free family oriented 263 Chilled Ice Skating Rink is also a venue for corporate functions, product launches, team building sessions, birthdays and other social and professional gatherings in an exclusive environment.

The ice rink opened in August and already some schools from in and outside

Harare have used the facilities.

For more information contact the 263 Chilled team on events@funonice.co.zw or visit their website www.funonice.co.zw