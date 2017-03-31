263Chat raised €40,000 from the government of Netherlands and Hivos

Information in an update sent out by the Hypercube Recovery manager this month reveals that the founder of 263chat, Nigel Mugamu, raised €40,000 from the government of Netherlands and Hivos in 2014. 263chat was started as a Twitter account and hashtag around 2011. Nigel Mugamu used it to engage Zimbabwean citizens online to participate in progressive and national dialogue […]
