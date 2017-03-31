263Chat raised €40,000 from the government of Netherlands and Hivos

0
Tech
March 31, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/03/263chat-raised-e40000-government-netherlands-hivos/ target=_blank >263Chat raised €40,000 from the government of Netherlands and Hivos</a>
By

By L.S.M Kabweza

Information in an update sent out by the Hypercube Recovery manager this month reveals that the founder of 263chat, Nigel Mugamu, raised €40,000 from the government of Netherlands and Hivos in 2014. 263chat was started as a Twitter account and hashtag around 2011. Nigel Mugamu used it to engage Zimbabwean citizens online to participate in progressive and national dialogue […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
263Chat raised €40,000 from the government of Netherlands and Hivos

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older Post263Chat raised €40,000 from the government of Netherlands and Hivos

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?