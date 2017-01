By Edwin Chabuka

A couple of decades back, the television was invented. It was designed to provide audible entertainment with an added visual dimension to it and up to now engineers have been battling it out to improve the technology even further. Since the dawn of televisions the main focus has been producing the best visual experience using […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

3D failed to take off but here is why it is a good thing

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed