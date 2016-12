By Nigel Gambanga

While POTRAZ has its own broad definition of what its role is as a regulator along with a breakdown of the duties and responsibilities of the Director General, we have listed just 5 areas that the new Director General will hopefully address.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

5 issues that the new POTRAZ boss should tackle to improve telecoms in Zimbabwe

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed