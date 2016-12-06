5 Things that could easily lead to depression

DEPRESSION is the demon everybody is scared of. As scary as it sounds, depression is a health condition that is real and common. A lot of people are currently dealing with depression — the very few that know how to manage it share how to deal with it, while the rest are slowly being consumed by it.

Trust me, avoiding things that could easily lead to depression is an easier fight to win than having to deal with depression itself. Unfortunately, we live in a world where glamour and instant gratification are the order of the day. Having it rubbed in everybody’s faces on glittery snaps and grams does little to help the situation. For instance, a survey that polled 1,787 millennials showed that participants who used social media heavily had 2.7 times likelihood of depression.

While this is not to discourage young adults from using social media, these platforms are great for several reasons such as connecting with people and discovering great products and services. Rather, like the other habits that would be examined in this article, unhealthy use of social media can also increase your likelihood of depression.

1. Comparing yourself to others

It’s easy to fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others when all you see around you make you feel insignificant and unsuccessful. This is the consequence of over-exposure to unrealistic portrayal of life by seemingly successful others who have cultivated the culture of using material things to mask their real problems.

Millennials have it worse. Another research that points that millennials have higher rates of depression reveals that at least 1 in 5 young workers have experienced on-the-job depression.

Depression is likely to set in when people begin to compare themselves to others who have things they do not have.

2. Setting unreasonable goals

It’s a good thing to set goals. But make sure your goals are realistic and achievable within the timeframe you’ve given yourself to achieve those goals. Setting high expectations and working hard to attain goals that are difficult, but doable, brings satisfaction. But when the line between challenging goals crosses to unreasonable and unattainable expectations, the likelihood of getting depressed becomes increased.

People that do not know how to deal with failure will easily become depressed when they realize the goal they’ve set is not within reach. A more effective strategy to make every goal attainable is to break it down to stages and give yourself a mental timeline of when you’re expected to complete each level.

By breaking down goals into smaller chunks, you’re not only going to keep depression away but will easily become successful in attaining your goal.

3. Drugs

Depression and abusive use of drugs are common. Use and abuse of recreational drugs have always been linked to depression, but it’s not just recreational drugs that can lead to depression. While changes in mood and loss of energy – which are all signs of depression are often noticed in people who use recreational drugs such as heroin and cannabis, several medical drugs have also been linked to depression in patients.

For example, Pradaxa, a medical drug used for prevention of blood clots, is notorious for having several side effects which include depression. Even seemingly innocuous medications come with side effects that cause depression – thus for some conditions, natural remedies may be a better option.

4. Abusive relationships

Psychologists have linked domestic abuse to depression. And abuse can come in several forms: emotional, verbal, psychological, etc.

The case for abuse and how it leads to depression is complex, as both share similar symptoms. What is scarier is the fact that most victims keep quiet about the cause of their depression – the abuser. And in cases where the victims do cry out, it’s already too late. If you’re in a relationship and you’re seeing signs of abuse, depending on the position of the abuser in your life, consulting an expert together or making a report against them should not scare you. What should scare you is the damage this person can cause.

5. Refusing to grow up

Helicopter parenting and late financial independence of millennials are leading culprits here. For many – especially millennials, growing up means being an adult and facing the real life responsibilities, something today’s generation still think is a role that belongs to their parents.

A Washington Post story blames depression among millennials on their parents. Today’s generation of adults are at risk of growing into their late thirties while still relying on their parents. Combating depression in millennials and the younger generation is a job that lies on both themselves and their parents.

By Ayodeji Onibalusi

www.lifehack.org