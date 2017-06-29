5th generation Land Rover Discovery launched

THE new Discovery is the latest generation of Land Rover’s most capable family SUV, powered by unparalleled off-road technologies. And inside, no compromises are made on versatility – with room to seat up to seven adults and nearly 45 litres of clever storage spaces for 21st century family essentials.

It features the most striking and modern design yet seen on a Discovery. Yet, despite its more-planted, dynamic appearance, the fifth-generation Discovery is also Land Rover’s most capable and versatile three-row, seven-seat SUV to date. This is what to look forward to when you test drive this vehicle now on the showroom floor at Premier Auto. Launched last week on Friday at the British Ambassador’s residence as Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday was being celebrated, it marked the beginning of a new adventure.

Looking at the outgoing model and the all new model, there is so much exterior and interior differences that show the maturing of the brand. At the front, All-New Discovery’s sculpted surfaces, jewel-like headlamps and a faster windscreen angle break with tradition, while the state-of-the-art daytime running lamps deliver a modern appearance with a distinctive new light signature. At the back, the LED rear lamps have a horizontal emphasis, giving All-New Discovery a more-sporty appearance. Sophisticated surfaces and optimised proportions combine with beautiful detailing and enhanced precision to create a highly capable and versatile SUV with a more dynamic design than ever before.

In looks, it remains unmistakably a Discovery. And under the skin, it retains its status as the most capable premium SUV in off-road situations, combining advanced technologies with outstanding off-road geometry.

It provides unrivalled practicality and versatility alongside supreme breadth of capability. Land Rover continues on its drive of pioneering technologies, industry-leading lightweight aluminium architectures and new advanced engines ensure the new-look Discovery family appeals to consumers on multiple levels.

For the ultimate all-terrain capability, All-New Discovery is available with a two-speed transfer box, providing selectable high and low range gears for optimum on-road and off-road performance. The intelligent system provides a standard 50/50 torque split between front and rear wheels, but uses a range of sensors to distribute torque between the wheels depending on the conditions. Through Land Rover’s award-winning Terrain Response 2 technology, the low-range gears are automatically selected when drives engage off-road driving programmes for rock crawling or mud ruts.

Exceptional ground clearance of 283mm, combined with an approach angle of up to 34 degrees, a breakover angle of 27,5 degrees and departure angle of 30 degrees ensure All-New Discovery is able to climb up, over and down the most extreme obstacles. Its maximum wading depth of 900mm puts All-New Discovery in a class of its own, providing unrivalled confidence when tackling both waterlogged tracks and flooded roads.

Along with Land Rover’s customary, best-in-class all-terrain capability, the All-New Discovery also has enhanced on-road dynamics, with heightened levels of refinement and comfort. This is realised through Land Rover’s proven lightweight and durable aluminium monocoque construction, which contributes to a 480kg weight saving compared to steel ladder construction. The All-New Discovery also makes use of advanced integral link rear suspension to deliver superior handling characteristics without compromising the superb ride comfort – all while retaining a class-leading maximum towing capacity of 3 500kg.

For enquiries and that much needed look and feel before purchase, you can pop into Premier Auto.