By Batsirai Chikadaya

MMM Zimbabwe is a nationwide topic of interest. The pyramid scheme shot to fame by offering its participants a 30% interest rate at a time when many Zimbabweans are financially struggling. According to a reliable source thus far, the attraction of the 30% interest has led over 66,000 Zimbabweans to participate in MMM, this figure is […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

66,000 people affected by MMM Zimbabwe collapse

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed