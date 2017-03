By Tinashe Nyahasha

I promised to keep unfolding details about National Building Society within a series. The organization itself is eager to engage the public and tell their own story and so they organized a media brief this morning. I attended the event and I just want to share the headlines that spoke to me. Consider this Episode […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

8 take home points from NBS media briefing

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed