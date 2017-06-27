By L.S.M Kabweza

The institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IODZ) is hosting a breakfast meeting focused on discussion Bitcoin this week. At the meeting, local Bitcoin evangelist and investor, Taurai Chinyamakobvu, will lead a discussion titled “The Future of Money: Cryptos and Blockchain 101: the greatest innovation since the internet”. The meeting is meant to introduce business leaders and executives […]

A Bitcoin focused breakfast meeting hosted by Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (28 June)

