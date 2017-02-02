A community without men

By Farai Mabeza and Nyasha Chingono

PLUMTREE — It took months for Nathan Maphala, a 15-year-old boy from the Ndolwane area of Bulilima district, and his mother to accept that they were now virtually on their own when, in 2013, his father joined the great trek to Egoli, the affectionate name for South Africa’s commercial capital, Johannesburg.

Egoli or the place of gold has since attracted thousands of Zimbabweans who escaped economic woes back home.

Nowadays Nathan hardly sees his father, save for a few days during the festive season when the old man visits home.

The 15-year-old boy is now the one in charge of farming, security and general upkeep of his father’s homestead in this deeply patriarchal society. His mother feels “safe” with Nathan around.

Nathan considers himself very lucky though because some of his friends have not seen their fathers for over five years.

Migration to South Africa has robbed Ndolwane and most of Matabeleland South of men in their prime and created social upheavals in a community where men have defined leadership roles.

Middle-aged men have deserted the village with bottle stores, normally a rendezvous for males, seemingly abandoned.

A recent visit to the area by the Financial Gazette revealed how male roles are now shouldered by women and their teenage sons while the men eke out a living across the Limpopo River, the great river dividing Zimbabwe and South Africa where many have crossed into South Africa to fend for their families.

“His father is at work so he has become the man of the house,” Nathan’s mother, Rachel chuckled.

“His maturity is beyond his age and he has done well standing in for his father,” she added.

For many Zimbabweans, the trek to South Africa, Botswana and other countries started in earnest after the economic meltdown that was precipitated by the 2000 invasion of white-owned farms. The invasion triggered political upheaval that persists to this day.

In Ndolwane, which is located 90 kilometres north of Plumtree town, crossing the South African border in search of work has been a tradition dating back many decades, but it became more pronounced in recent years as Zimbabwe’s economic situation became worse.

“Men are not here to help us with farming, gardening or any chores that require physical strength. We only have our sons to help out, their fathers are in South Africa,” said Evelyn Moyo, a 38 year old mother.

The Ndolwane gardening and forestry resuscitation projects are all being run by women, who feel they could do better if their male counterparts were around to assist them.

“The problem is that you can’t even encourage the young boys to take school or these projects seriously when they see their uneducated relatives coming from down south (South Africa) driving luxurious vehicles. So they just wait for when they are old enough to leave and they are gone,” said Reckson Matengarufu from Pratical Action, an organisation providing technical expertise in agricultural projects in the area.

At Hungwa village, only two teenage boys are part of the market gardening project and the rest of the members are all women.

But there is a limit to what the women and their children can do in the absence of men in terms of running the households. There are decisions which they cannot make on their own. In the case of an emergency, for example, they cannot sell family livestock without the husband’s permission or knowledge.

In these communities, cases of infidelity are quite rife as the women engage in extramarital affairs mainly with men who would be visiting the area on either government or private business.

According to the locals, such cases lead to incidences of domestic violence, which in some instances end up in murder when the husbands return home.

The social fabric of Ndolwane has been so broken that it will be difficult to reconstruct with the men continuing to stay apart from their families. The effects are felt on some of the male children, some of who not only abandon school, but become social misfits and delinquents as well.

This comes at a time when the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa said some 3 944 people died in South Africa in 2016.

Bulilima was among the highest recipients of repatriated bodies along with other areas in the southern parts of the country such as Mangwe, Lupane, Gwanda, Masvingo Beitbridge, Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Lupane.

This data excludes bodies repatriated through Cape Town and those buried in South Africa. It costs anything between R10 000 (US$743) and R23 000 (US$1 708) to repatriate a corpse from South Africa.

The breakdown of the social structures in Ndolwane is reflective of a broader change that has affected Zimbabwe as a whole. Since the turn of the century, children have been left to live with grandparents or other guardians while their parents went abroad to seek work and better economic prospects. Many have never returned or have returned in body bags.

Under such circumstance, grandparents and relatives have been overburdened with the responsibility of fending for the orphans. Child abuse and other social ills ever stock children in such communities as Ndolwane.

It is estimated that between two to three million Zimbabweans live in South Africa, which remains an attractive destination for many locals seeking a better life regardless of periodic episodes of xenophobic attacks and tough immigration laws that the South African government keeps updating.

