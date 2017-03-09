By L.S.M Kabweza

The current liquidity crisis in Zimbabwe has hit mobile money really hard. A report by the telecoms regulator in Zimbabwe, POTRAZ, says mobile money transactions in the last quarter of 2016, October to December, dropped 35% from the previous quarter. Since 99% of all the mobile money transactions in country are EcoCash transactions, mobile money in […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

A drastic 35% drop in Ecocash cash-ins and cash-outs in just 3 months (POTRAZ Report)

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed