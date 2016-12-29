A Skodiaq by VW: Tiguan Allspace lands at Detroit motor show

MEET Wolfsburg’s own take on in-house rival the Skoda Kodiaq: it’s the new, longer VW Tiguan Allspace, a crossover with three rows of seats.

It’s the first derivative spun off the latest Tiguan architecture and these two official design sketches show the family-focused SUV for the first time.

VW Tiguan gains seven seats

It’s no coincidence that the Allspace will be shown in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January 2017.

The European Tig is a little small for American tastes – so the LWB one will become the US-market Tiguan.

Over here, both bodystyles will be sold by VW, the Allspace moniker denoting it’s the one with three rows of seats, like Kodiaq from sister brand Skoda.

How much bigger is the Tiguan Allspace?

There’s an 11cm stretch to the wheelbase, helping liberate room for more limbs and luggage (though no boot volumes have yet been confirmed).

More details will be issued at the NAIAS, ahead of the car’s showroom launch in summer 2017. Expect a modest price increase of some £1000.

