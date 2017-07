By Rufaro Madamombe

Samsung has recently updated its Samsung Flow application to allow user with Samsung galaxy devices that have fingerprint scanners to unlock their windows 10 laptops with them. The Samsung flow application also allows users to quickly transfer files from their laptop to their devices and receive notifications. Devices that support Samsung Flow are: Windows Tablet/PC: […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

A way to unlock your windows 10 PC using your Samsung galaxy

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed