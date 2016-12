AB de Villiers has stepped down as South Africa Test captain, with Faf du Plessis named his successor.

De Villiers replaced Hashim Amla midway through the England series in January this year but has led the Proteas in only two Tests.

A persistent elbow injury required surgery and ruled De Villiers out of the series wins against New Zealand and Australia.

AB de Villiers has stepped down from his role as South Africa’s captain in Test cricket

AB de Villiers has stepped down from his role as South Africa’s captain in Test cricket

With the 32-year-old set to miss a third Test series when Sri Lanka visit South Africa, he believes Du Plessis should succeed him.

De Villiers said: ‘The interests of the team must always outweigh the interests of any individual, including me.

‘It was a fantastic honour for me to be asked to captain the Test side but I have missed two series and I am still in doubt for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

De Villiers replaced Hashim Amla earlier this year but has struggled with an elbow injury

‘Following the squad’s outstanding performances in Australia, it is clearly in the greater interests of the team that Faf du Plessis should be confirmed as the permanent Test captain.’

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee says De Villiers, who remains captain of the one-day side, may be fit for the 50-over series against Sri Lanka.

He said: ‘AB’s left elbow is much improved but is still regaining the last few degrees of straightening.

Faf du Plessis will replace De Villiers as captain for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka

‘Fitness to play requires a full range of elbow movement and this may take another three to four weeks to achieve.

‘He will be unavailable for the Test series against Sri Lanka and will target a return for the Momentum ODI series starting at the end of January.’ – mailonline.com