ACTUARIAL LENSE: Is insurance expensive in Zimbabwe?

ONE of the readers of this column posed a question to me concerning the affordability of insurance in Zimbabwe versus other countries in the region such as South Africa. Since this is not an entirely a yes or no answer, I will attempt to shed more light on how I view the differences in the level of premiums.

It is important to understand what exactly drives insurance. Insurance is driven by the notion of safety in numbers – what we call the pooling of risk. It stands to reason that since each policyholder presents a roughly unique risk to the mix, they have to pay a unique premium that is proportional to that risk. This however is not the case since insurance companies may (rightfully) decide to offer a uniform premium structure for the sake of administration simplicity and ease of marketing. Each insurance company charges a premium that it hopes will cover its expenses and also lead to a reasonable level of profit for its shareholders but to make matters more complex, regulation may dictate the level of premiums.

Due to product differentiation, each insurer makes its product a little bit different from that of its competitors. This all means that a simple comparison of premiums is simply not possible – there are so many differences. Gone are the days where a motor policy was simply a motor policy that covers an accident only. Today you see motor policies that are bundled with funeral cover, hospital cash back and even tolling services. Trying to strip off, all of these ‘bells and whistles’ so as to remain with the basic motor policy is a futile attempt.

The premium structures employed here in Zimbabwe do not adequately take into account the actual level of risk that is presented by a policyholder – everyone basically pays the same premium. As aconsequence, the insurance companies save a fortune on business acquisition costs. You can just walk into the insurance company and get your cover on the spot – with minimal questions asked. In fact, you don’t even need to go to the insurance company since you can get covered over the phone. The other consequence is that some (the good risks) will end up paying more than they should whilst others (the bad risks) end up paying far much less than they should. Why should a careful driver who has never had an accident in the past 5 years pay the same car insurance premium as the driver who always finds his car hugging street lamp posts every year?

In other countries, insurance companies operate claim-free bonuses/ cash-back arrangements so that if you are a careful driver, you either see a reduction in your premiums or actually get some cash back from your insurance company. This is what gives you the impression that insurance is cheap in those countries – but it isn’t cheap if you are a bad driver. The same applies in life and funeral assurance. Whilst here in Zimbabwe, two people with a 20 year age difference can pay the same premium for funeral cover, this is unheard of in other countries. After all, the older you are, the more likely you are to die – and therefore the more you should pay for funeral cover. By charging the same premium, the younger policyholders (good risks) pay more than they should as compared to the older ones.

You would think that the numbers of policyholders paying less than they should will cancel out those paying more than they should so as to bring some form of equilibrium, but this is never the case. You will find that those who present less risk to the insurance company, end up getting the least amount of cover (e.g. the basic third party cover) whilst those who present the most risk will be more inclined to take out comprehensive cover. The same applies in life insurance. If a flat premium is charged, the older members of society will take out funeral cover. Or a situation where people who are diagnosed with a terminal condition such as cancer, diabetes or AIDS, are the ones whoquietly take out life cover.

This soon results in reduced profit margins for insurance companies and they will naturally respond by increasing the premiums. But since they charge a flat premium for everyone, an increase will just give the good risks less incentive to take out insurance –fuelling the spiral of a pool of risks that are paying less than they should.

So is insurance expensive in Zimbabwe? The answer is both yes and no it just depends on whether you are a bad risk or a good one.

Thomas Sithole is an Actuarial Analyst and heads a free pension advisory service in his spare time. You can ask him any pension related questions or access this free resource on compass.bluecroftsolutions.com

