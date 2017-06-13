Adam Bede loses assets over rental arrears

2
Property
May 4, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Adam Bede loses assets over rental arrears
By
AdamBede

The arrears were for the industrial premises the firm used to rent in Harare’s Workington area.

LUXURY furniture maker, Hunting Furniture Group, which trades as Adam Bede, had its assets recently seized by the Sheriff of the High Court after failing to pay nearly US$300 000 in rental arrears to Anglo American Associated Pension fund.
The arrears were for the industrial premises the firm used to rent in Harare’s Workington area.
The seizure of the firm’s assets last month was a result of court action instituted by the pension fund in June last year after the company went for years without paying monthly rentals.
Among the assets that are due to go under the hammer today is the company’s entire production equipment, three trucks and an assortment of stock that includes 29 dining room tables, 25 side stools, 35 different chairs, 20 side cabinets, 11 chests of drawers, eight headboards and refrigerators, among others.
In its court papers, in which the pension fund sought and won a claim of US$278 000 in rental arrears and holding-over charges, Anglo American Associated Pension Fund averred that the furniture manufacturing company had breached a lease agreement signed between the parties in September 2012.
“In breach of the lease agreement, the defendant (Hunting Furniture) has failed to pay the rentals on due dates and has incurred rental arrears amounting to $287 278 as at June 1, 2016 as per the rent reconciliation statement prepared by the plaintiff,” Anglo American Associated Pension Fund said.
As a result of the breach, the landlord cancelled the lease agreement and went on to sue the tenant to recover the amount due to it, hence the current action against the manufacturer of top-of-the-range household and office furniture.
The company is among many others that have found the going tough in the prevailing harsh economic climate characterised by stunted consumer demand, which has been more pronounced for luxurious household goods and office furniture that the firm specialises in.
Disputes involving landlords and tenants are on the rise as businesses struggle to survive in an economy choking from a liquidity crisis are failing to meet their obligations.
At the end of 2016, a report by Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) indicated that the property sector would continue to bleed as the demand for properties falls, resulting in vacancies increasing while rentals continue to be subdued because of the poor economic climate.
The sector report prepared by Francis Chinjekure, a REIZ researcher, painted a gloomy picture for the sub-sector.
“Of note, there is a worrying and an ever increasing trend of property voids, rental arrears, defaults and late payments… we have witnessed the shrinking of business activity broadly and the effects can also be seen in the real estate as a sub sector,” Chinjekure said in the report. “A cocktail of issues has contributed to the trend with the most affected properties being commercial office and large retail space but to a lesser extent compared to the former. Chief among the culprits contributing to the trend is the shrinking of business activity as said before especially at a time when the nation is slowly becoming a net importer of goods and services. The liquidity and cash crisis largely reflects the shrinking of business activity in the economy.
“The shrinking of the economy has thus resulted in an oversupply of offices in the CBD (central business district) as a result of downsizing, closure and re-location of companies from CBD areas to office parks and cheaper converted residential units especially in the areas closer to the CBD.”

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

Newer Post
Older Post
  • Tapson

    This company performed very well over years, but as the old directors got greedy and started accumulating debts, everything became messy. During the era of Kufa, Mugavazi & Sibanda, business seemed reasonable until lately when they could not even pay their employees salaries despite making sales, and being the main supplier of government ministries. All hell broke loose when they brought in new owners/directors, Munashe Shava, Tapson Madzivire (Owner of National Eye Security) and Simon Chinganga (who also serves as National Eye Security CEO). These guys were clueless about how to run such kind of a business, they suspected everyone when they came into the organisation, and suspended managers whom they thought were contributing to pilferage. Other staff members were forced to go on leave, ‘to clear their many days’, whilst behind their backs, they were being investigated for possible illegal dealings. They operated going all directions like headless chickens, and instead incurred more debts, and the little salaries that used to come during the Mugavazi era almost dried up. Closer to the days of demise, nothing was really taking place in production, despite customers’ deposits they kept on taking, without buying raw materials.

    Madzivire wanted to run the furniture company (Adam Bede) as if he is running his security company (National Eye Security), whilst Munashe Shava was busy boasting wherever he was that he knows powerful people in powerful positions politically and economically. Funny how things fell away despite Shava’s childish boasts that he was well connected to the Anglo Board Chairman, and ZESA Board Member. If he was as connected as he said, then how come Anglo proceeded with execution. As if that was not enough, Madzivire & Chinganga ran like headless chickens and ropped in Ministry of Youth to try and stop execution, this was stupid to say the least. Instead of owning up to your indebtedness, you instead mess up an already messed up affair.

    If anything I personally feel for the now redundant employees who are owed salaries of over a year, and uncertainty as they await for the unknown.

  • Lydia

    Fingaz Staff reporter, please proceed to check from Tapson Madzivire, the Managing Director of the once flamboyant Adam Bede (Hunting Furniture), when they are likely to pay their employees (former if I may say, because there is no hope of ever coming back fully from this demise), which stretches to over a year. You can look for Madzivire and Chinganga at National Eye Security, whilst Munashe Shava was with Rushchrome (that partnership entity between Russia & Zimbabwe).

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is Zimbabwe broke or broken?