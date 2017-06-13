Adam Bede loses assets over rental arrears

LUXURY furniture maker, Hunting Furniture Group, which trades as Adam Bede, had its assets recently seized by the Sheriff of the High Court after failing to pay nearly US$300 000 in rental arrears to Anglo American Associated Pension fund.

The arrears were for the industrial premises the firm used to rent in Harare’s Workington area.

The seizure of the firm’s assets last month was a result of court action instituted by the pension fund in June last year after the company went for years without paying monthly rentals.

Among the assets that are due to go under the hammer today is the company’s entire production equipment, three trucks and an assortment of stock that includes 29 dining room tables, 25 side stools, 35 different chairs, 20 side cabinets, 11 chests of drawers, eight headboards and refrigerators, among others.

In its court papers, in which the pension fund sought and won a claim of US$278 000 in rental arrears and holding-over charges, Anglo American Associated Pension Fund averred that the furniture manufacturing company had breached a lease agreement signed between the parties in September 2012.

“In breach of the lease agreement, the defendant (Hunting Furniture) has failed to pay the rentals on due dates and has incurred rental arrears amounting to $287 278 as at June 1, 2016 as per the rent reconciliation statement prepared by the plaintiff,” Anglo American Associated Pension Fund said.

As a result of the breach, the landlord cancelled the lease agreement and went on to sue the tenant to recover the amount due to it, hence the current action against the manufacturer of top-of-the-range household and office furniture.

The company is among many others that have found the going tough in the prevailing harsh economic climate characterised by stunted consumer demand, which has been more pronounced for luxurious household goods and office furniture that the firm specialises in.

Disputes involving landlords and tenants are on the rise as businesses struggle to survive in an economy choking from a liquidity crisis are failing to meet their obligations.

At the end of 2016, a report by Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) indicated that the property sector would continue to bleed as the demand for properties falls, resulting in vacancies increasing while rentals continue to be subdued because of the poor economic climate.

The sector report prepared by Francis Chinjekure, a REIZ researcher, painted a gloomy picture for the sub-sector.

“Of note, there is a worrying and an ever increasing trend of property voids, rental arrears, defaults and late payments… we have witnessed the shrinking of business activity broadly and the effects can also be seen in the real estate as a sub sector,” Chinjekure said in the report. “A cocktail of issues has contributed to the trend with the most affected properties being commercial office and large retail space but to a lesser extent compared to the former. Chief among the culprits contributing to the trend is the shrinking of business activity as said before especially at a time when the nation is slowly becoming a net importer of goods and services. The liquidity and cash crisis largely reflects the shrinking of business activity in the economy.

“The shrinking of the economy has thus resulted in an oversupply of offices in the CBD (central business district) as a result of downsizing, closure and re-location of companies from CBD areas to office parks and cheaper converted residential units especially in the areas closer to the CBD.”

