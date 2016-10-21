By Batsirai Chikadaya

Recently we wrote on ZOL chasing TelOne’s ADSL market in its quest for growth & dominance. This has been characterized by the very public ad war between the two companies which we feel is slowly becoming an eyesore. Nonetheless, thanks to POTRAZ’s recently released 2016 Q2 Sectoral report we have been able to ascertain the state of Zimbabwe’s ADSL and […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

ADSL and Fiber internet subscription growth down by up to 48%, impact of Zimbabwe’s economic conditions?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed