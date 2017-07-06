Adventists: Leaders in health, education

My Calling

Phillip Mataranyika The Great Commission, as pronounced in Matthew 28:16-20, in Christian tradition, is the instruction of the resurrected Jesus Christ to his disciples, that they spread his teachings to all the nations of the world.

Early Christian believers like Ellen G White took it to mean much more than just great works in evangelism and Baptism, they saw it as a call to action. It was a call to start missionary work, education colleges and institutions promoting healthy living throughout the world. Thus Ellen G White founded not only a worldwide Christian movement called the Seventh Day Adventist, but also strong healthy living focused institutions among them, The Western Health Reform Institute in 1866, putting the great commission into practice.

Since its founding, some 150 years ago, the Seventh Day Adventist Church has promoted education on healthy living and now operates the largest worldwide network of hospitals and health-related institutions. Its biggest medical school and hospital is Loma Linda University and Medical Centre in North America. To date the church is said to run more than 600 hospitals and clinics which play a pivotal role in the church’s health message and cares for over four million patients yearly. The Adventist Health System is the largest not-for-profit multi-institutional healthcare system in the United States. Over the years, Adventists have been shown to live longer and healthier lives compared to others within the same community. The Adventist church also has a comprehensive educational programme encompassing mental, physical, social and above all, spiritual health with intellectual growth and service to humanity as its goal.

The health vision

The beginning of the health ministry had its genesis in a vision that Ellen had in 1863, which was said to have occurred during a visit by the White family to Otsego, Michigan to encourage the evangelistic workers there. As the group bowed in prayer at the beginning of the Sabbath, Ellen saw in the vision the relationship of physical health and spirituality. The importance of following the correct diet, in the care of the body, the benefits of nature’s remedies — clean air, sunshine, exercise and pure water were central to the vision. Prior to this, little thought or time had been given to health matters in the church. This revelation impressed upon the leaders in the newly organised church the importance of health reform. In the months that followed, as the health message was seen to be a part of the message of Seventh-Day Adventists, a health educational programme was inaugurated. An introductory step in this effort was the publishing of six pamphlets of 64 pages each, entitled, Health, or How to Live, compiled by James and Ellen White. An article from White was included in each of the pamphlets.

Ellen G White, founder of the Adventist movement, spoke strongly on the subject of health and nutrition, as well as healthy eating and a balanced diet. Early in 1866, responding to an instruction of December 1865, from Ellen, that Seventh-Day Adventists should establish a health institute for the care of the sick and the imparting of health instructions, plans were laid for the Western Health Reform Institute. The institute became the first medical centre owned and operated by the Adventist Church. At the time it was built it was one of the largest hospitals in the world, with 3 200 beds. Over the years, other Adventist health centers were established in virtually all countries where the SDA has a presence. Other health institutions they established evolved over time to become hospitals, forming the backbone of the Adventists’ medical network which, in 1972, became the Adventist Health System.

Her health message inspired a healthy food revolution starting with John Harvey Kellogg in his creation of Corn Flakes and high fibre bran flakes. The Sanitarium Health Food Company as it is known today was also started by this health principle and is currently one of Australia’s leading manufacturers of health and vegetarian food products. It is also based on Ellen’s health principles that Kellogg differed from his brother’s views on the sugar content of their Corn Flakes breakfast cereal. Ellen also championed a vegetarianism that was intended to be spiritually helpful at the same time considering the moral issues of cruelty to animals. Adventists present a health message that recommends vegetarianism and encourages abstinence from pork, shellfish, and other foods proscribed as “unclean” in Leviticus. Alcohol and tobacco are also prohibited.

Education programme

The Adventist Church operates 7 598 schools, colleges and universities, with a total enrollment of more than 1 545 000 students and approximately 80 000 teachers. It is said to operate “one of the largest church-supported educational systems in the world”. In the United States it operates the largest Protestant educational system, and is second only to that of the Roman Catholic Church. In 1874, Battle Creek College, the first Adventist College was opened. It enrolled both male and female students and later expanded to include the church’s first school of nursing which opened in 1883. Battle Creek Sanitarium was later expanded to encompass the first Adventist school of medicine, American Medical Missionary College in 1895. In 1896 Oakwood Industrial School was opened in Alabama, as a training school for African-Americans.

In 1893, Claremont Union College, the first Adventist College outside of the United States, was opened in Kenilworth, South Africa. In Zimbabwe, then Rhodesia, Cecil John Rhodes in 1895 made a grant of 12 000 acres of land for the education of Africans. On part of this land is where Solusi University has now been built. Among the established education institutions we have are Anderson (Lower Gweru) and Hanke High Schools in the Midlands province; Bulawayo Adventist and Solusi Secondary in the Matabeleland region and Nyazura High School in Manicaland. The number of Adventists’ institutions we have are testimony to the conviction they had to have quality education even in Zimbabwe. The Adventist church has also established clinics at these schools. Other health facilities established and being run by the Seventh Day Adventist church are, Chikwariro clinic in Mutare; Bhazha clinic in Plumtree and the Adventist Dental and Medical Practice in Bulawayo.

The first Adventist institution established in Asia was the Bethel Girls’ School in Canton, China, which later evolved into Hong Kong Adventist College. In the same year Buresala Training School, the forerunner to Fulton College was opened in Fiji for Pacific Islanders.

Medical work

In 1909 The College of Medical Evangelists received a charter to operate schools of medicine and dentistry and admitted its first class of medical students the following year. The Adventist Seminary in Brazil started classes with 18 students before becoming Brazil Adventist University in 1915 while the Philippine Seventh-day Adventist Academy which later became the Adventist University of the Philippines opened in 1917.

Adventist ethical views

The official Seventh-day Adventist position on abortion is that it is permissible only in exceptional circumstances that present serious moral or medical dilemmas such as; significant threats to the pregnant woman’s life, serious jeopardy to her health, severe congenital defects carefully diagnosed in the foetus, and pregnancy resulting from rape or incest. While the general tone toward abortion is negative, the individual Adventist may make a personal decision on the subject after which the abortion can be performed in an Adventist hospital.

Seventh-day Adventists generally condemn homosexuality. The church does not perform gay marriages or holy unions, and gay men cannot be ordained. Homosexuality of a spouse is given as one of the rare acceptable reasons for divorce. The official statement on sexuality states that sexual acts outside of heterosexual marriage are forbidden.



