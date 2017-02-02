Afreximbank launches due diligence on Jaguar

CAIRO-headquartered trade finance institution, African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), has started conducting a due diligence into Indian firm Jaguar Overseas, which won the tender to re-power Harare Power Station three years ago, the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) can reveal.

The Harare Power Station is owned by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a subsidiary of integrated electricity company, ZESA.

The move is meant to ascertain the company’s suitability to access about US$70 million for the power project.

Well-placed sources at the financial institution last week said investigations have started.

The bank’s local office declined to comment on the matter, citing confidentiality.

Violet Machaka, an official with Afreximbank’s Zimbabwe office, said: “We are not at liberty to discuss the issue at the moment.”

Afreximbank spokesperson, Obi Emekekwue, vice-president in charge of finance, credit risk, administration and banking services, Denys Denya, and senior director in charge of finance, Philip Kamau, were not available to comment on the issue. Repeated phone calls went unanswered.

Fadzai Chisveto, the ZPC’s spokesperson, said: “Jaguar Overseas is still engaging Afreximbank and there are good prospects that funding for the Harare re-powering project will be secured.”

Chisveto added: “We are still engaging Jaguar on the issue (of funding) and hoping to have a firm position by the end of the first quarter of 2017.”

It is, however, understood that government has raised concern over the period it has taken Jaguar to secure funding for the project and has now threatened to cancel the contract.

Stephen Dihwa, the principal director in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, who is currently the acting permanent secretary, told C&M that the Indian contractor was sitting on the edge.

“We cannot allow them to jump from one financier to the other,” said Dihwa. “This could be their last chance and if they fail, we will give other contractors a chance.”

Jaguar was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in 2013. The contract entails the replacement of the old plant with a modern one with more capacity and improved efficiency.

It approached Export Import Bank (Eximbank) of India for the US$70 million financial support for the project, but Eximbank turned the company down, saying the contractor lacked capacity.

It then last year turned to Afreximbank for financial support for the project. The project requires a total of about US$104 million, meaning the ZPC will finance the balance for the project.

About US$11 million had been secured by the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) through the issuance of bonds but this was later diverted to finance the Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station expansion project.

The Harare Power Station re-powering project would see the replacement of the current boiler technology with a circulated fluidised bed, which is more efficient and cost effective.

This will grow the plant’s generation capacity to 120 megawatts (MW), from the current 30MW.

Surprisingly, Jaguar has also been awarded the tender to re-power Munyati Power Station, despite problems in securing financial support for the Harare project.

The project at Munyati will see the replacement of 15 existing boilers, overhaul of cooling towers and water treatment plant, refurbishment of two 50MW steam turbines and civil works.

The outdated Munyati plant is currently generating about 20MW on average, but the project is meant to restore generation to 100MW.

Zimbabwe faces a critical power shortage with generation averaging just below 1000MW and this has been unable to meet the country’s demand of about 1 600MW.

To cover for the shortfall, ZESA is importing about 300MW of electricity from Eskom of South Africa and 100MW from Hydro Cahora Bassa of Mozambique.

Government, through ZPC, is working to close the electricity supply gap in the country through expansion projects at Kariba South Hydro Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station.

A Chinese contractor, Sino Hydro Corporation, is undertaking expansion work at Kariba Hydro Power Station, which is expected to add 300MW to the country’s existing power generation capacity.

The expansion work at Kariba Hydro Power Station is expected to be complete by 2018 after the government and China Eximbank signed a US$355 million loan agreement for the expansion of the plant.

Expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station, the largest coal-fired power station in the country, will also be undertaken by Sino Hydro Corporation.

The expansion will see the thermal power station adding two more units with a combined generation capacity of 600MW.

