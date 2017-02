By Nigel Gambanga

This extends ShowMax’s reach to a totally new region (it launched in 36 new countries, including Zimbabwe, in 2016) and also positions it as a multi-continental VOD service which is betting heavily on the prospect of increased coverage through geographic expansion.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

African VOD service & DStv affiliate ShowMax expands footprint, enters Europe with Poland launch

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed