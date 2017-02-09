African VOD service ShowMax partners Vodacom SA, launches low-cost bouquet with local content focus

February 9, 2017
ShowMax, the Video on Demand (VOD) service that’s owned by DStv’s parent company Naspers, has launched a new lower-priced service available exclusively to subscribers on South African mobile network Vodacom. It’s called ShowMax Select and it offers subscribers unlimited access to a catalogue of TV shows, movies, kids shows, and documentaries more (than 10,000 TV show […]

