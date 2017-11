By Leonard Sengere

I know, it is easy to forget that Africom is still active in the Internet Access Provider race. It is easy easy to forget because the company has been struggling and losing ground to competitors. The latest POTRAZ quarterly report shed light on the extent of the struggles the company is facing. From Q1 to […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Africom Hit Hard By Cash Crisis, Sinks Even Lower

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed