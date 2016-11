By L.S.M Kabweza

This past Sunday I saw an advert by Nhaka TV in the newspaper. Nhaka TV is a internet Video on Demand (VOD) streaming service by Africom and some unnamed partners that is launching. The ad was basically an advertorial, and a half page logo. I mention this detail to show that the company has began to spend on […]

Africom, ZBC and “some partners” launch TV Streaming service called Nhaka TV. Here’s what we think

