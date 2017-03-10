By Staff Writer

The South African fintech startup that slashed the costs for Zimbabweans living in SA to send money home when it launched two years ago has expanded its money transfer service into Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania. The business will expand into Mozambique, Malawi and Kenya by April. It has also earmarked a country outside of Africa […]

Aggressive expansion into new territories for fintech startup Mama Money (Press Release)

