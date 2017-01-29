Agriculture cluster sustains TSL in F16 as profitability drops three percent

TSL Limited saw its units produce a mixed set of results for the year to October 31, 2016, with management saying the outcome is satisfactory given the challenging operating environment.

Group chief executive officer Washington Matsaira told an analyst briefing that the group is projected to remain profitable notwithstanding the challenging macroeconomic environment. “2016 was mixed but overall the results are satisfactory because they are in line with the operating environment. We believe cash shortages indirectly and directly affected our logistics and trading businesses while tobacco operations were affected by the El-nino weather patterns as well as a slow first half.”



Consequently, group revenues were down three percent to US$47,2 million compared to US$48.6 mln in 2015. Finance Director Derek Odoteye said while the decline in revenue was more pronounced in the logistics and trading operations, these were largely mitigated by mixed volume growth in the tobacco-related business and the inclusion for the first time of the revenue from the group’s farming operations.



He said margin compression across all business units coupled and changes in the sales mix resulted in group operating profit declining 17% to $5.5 mln, equating to a margin of 11.9% down from 13.9% in the previous year. This was a result of declines in volumes and pressure on margins. Profit before tax for the year was down 18% when matched with levels. However, before adjustments relating to the acquisition of Chimaya Investments, the slump was even higher at 30%. Management revealed that $0.8 million and $0.13 had million been written off after completing measurement of the acquired assets. EBITDA was down 4% to $ 8.0 mln compared to 2015’s $8.4 mln while basic earnings per share went up 7% to 0.93 cps compared to 0.87 cps in 2015. The group declared a final dividend of 0.30 cps.



Finance costs also jumped 35% from $1.1 million in 2015. However worth noting is the fact that the charge in the previous year included a credit of $925 000 that the company used to recover from an associate company, Classic tobacco.



Turning to the balance sheet, total assets recorded a slight growth of 1% to $99.4 million. The company managed to restructure its loan portfolio with net borrowings declining by 12%. Short term borrowings declined by 22.7% to $8.4 million whilst the long term ones increased by 47.4% to $3 million.



Under agricultural operations; tobacco related services delivered a solid revenue and profit performance for the year despite a slow start to the season. The group’s tobacco services include Tobacco Sales Floor (TSF) and Propak Hessian. Matsaira said the company took a commanding share of the independently auctioned crop on the back of a clearer marketing strategy, increased support to farmers and timely payments to growers. “Share at the auction floors increased to above 60% due to greater focus on engaging and handling of farmers,” he said. Matsaira said the Hessian business benefited from a change in the business model which resulted in competitive pricing and better product distribution.



Agricultural trading, comprised of Agricura and TSL Trading, saw a down turn in demand due to the dry spell as the company ended up sitting on product. “Focus is on enhancing product quality, improving visibility and distribution to boost agronomic support as adequate stocks has been secured for 2016/17 season which is expected to be a better agricultural season.”



Under Agricultural commodities, Matsaira said 2016 became the first full year of the segment’s contribution to the group. He said the group is pleased with yields and quality of maize, wheat, soya and bananas adding that the group will expand the banana plantations to a more commercial business. The company is also looking at expanding into wheat and peas production. Matsaira said tobacco farming saw good yields, but focus is now on improving quality.



Overall, the agricultural operations contributed bulk of the group’s revenue at $21.2 mln an increase from $19.3 mln in prior year.



The Logistics cluster saw revenue decline to $ 18.1 mln from $ 21.4mln in prior year largely on Bak Logistics’ revenue and profit performance which went down. He said during the period, there were lower volumes in General Cargo as a result of slowdown in movement of agro inputs and commodities. Low consumer demand and forex shortages also contributed negatively. There was however an increase to higher volumes in Ports due to increased business with existing customers.



Performance at Premier Forklift was subdued due to margin compression but there were improved forklift sales while new non-tobacco related clients signed up. Vehicle rental revenues were lower than prior year largely due to a depressed tourism and vehicle hire market but profitability remained positive as a result of cost containment and improved vehicle disposal cycle.



Under the Real Estate cluster, revenue at $4.7 mln is slightly lower than $4.8 mln in 2015 but is satisfactory despite downward adjustments in rentals. Matsaira said business is largely buoyed by long-term contracts with well-established counterparties while third party tenancy remained at 2015 levels. He added that the rights to land earmarked for future development at Vostermans was restored through the Courts and the group will be moving to develop.



According to Matsaira, investments Cut Rag Processors (30%) continues to operate profitably while Nampak Zimbabwe (16.53%) produced a solid set of results. However, both investments remain available for sale with a combined sale value of $9 mln up from prior level of $6.49 mln. The increase is attributed to a fair value gain of $1.28 mln on Nampak and $0.2 mln on Cut Rag Processors.

Our Thoughts: Do TSL’s three speeds justify diversification?

TSL’s results largely show three speeds at which its business clusters are running at. While the group’s tobacco operations performed strongly, the real estate business performed steadily and the logistics and trading operations were negatively impacted by the operating environment and weather patterns. The group posted a profit after tax of $3.5 million, which was relatively lower than the previous year’s $3.25 million, and were largely buoyed by fair value gains. If you add back the write off from the acquisition of the farming business, profits fell by a wider margin.



Against this background, the group says that it, to a marked extent, benefited from the diversity of its operations. The group has more than eleven subsidiaries strategically scattered across the various sectors of the economy.



The group is moving deeper into agriculture where it is expanding its banana plantations and set to embark on a peas-for-export project. Matsaira said they need to raise forex on the pea project and we are not sure about what he said on the need to expand bananas. Pretty much the same reasons that the group gave on maize and soya (and we have repeated our 2015 comment below.) The idea behind is apparently to try to reduce the exposure to unsystematic risk to the minimum, while trying to maximise on return. TSL’s subsidiary results show that its agricultural business made more revenue of $21.2 million, from $19.3 million in the previous operating period, although profits took a slump from $2.5 million in the previous period to $1.4 million. Profit from logistics operations declined by half to $1.2 million, with real estate profit also falling by $500,000.



It is understandable that various sectors of the economy are impacted differently by local and international vagaries, and businesses that mix investments in their portfolios have the advantage that, when some sectors they operate in experience difficult times, others may be doing well. Win some, lose some. However, when put together in the same kraal – the cash cows, the problem child, the stars and the dogs – there tends to be an element of mediocrity that is often celebrated as satisfactory. Companies take comfort in the fact that things could have been much worse, had they not diversified.



There are always risks associated with too much of a good thing. Economists call it the law of diminishing returns. As TSL continues to “look out for investment opportunities” and “opportunities for business growth”, as alluded to in their annual report, it should be wary of OVER-DIVERSIFYING. It should avoid creating another RISK as it runs away from RISK. While diversification can checkmate unsystematic risk to some extent, inherent market risks and volatilities will always remain. Diversification must therefore not be an overrated rhetoric.



Flashback to what we said in previous commentaries: It is critical that business leaders run ‘what if’ scenarios and properly forecast business performance and put the correct mitigation measures in place. Business plans and strategic planning are all skill sets and characteristics that seem to lack in our line of thinking. Businesses are run as if all things are equal and will remain the same forever. In this case TSL made a fumble and even the plan to diversify their agriculture operations seemed to have been made without any serious thought. When businesses grow horizontally they usually move into areas where they have an existing competitive advantage and where the business can leverage on its assets or most importantly where there are synergies. This is unlike an acquisition. Let us look at TSL for a bit. The group has Properties, Tobacco, Logistics, Tobacco, and other not so necessary businesses.



Now given its diversity; is moving into soya bean and maize production key to unlocking the future value of the business? We think not. The group should have looked at those businesses within the group and grow in those lines. Moving into unknown turf when you are seeking to survive an economic downturn is taking a big gamble. The business will certainly lose focus and will add more problems on top of those it is currently facing. TSL has some great assets but the management is now getting over ambitious and too excited about some of these opportunities. This little venture into maize and soya bean will definitely fail. We will not be surprised if this is the last we will ever hear of it. If the group was a commodity broker or edible oil and stock feed producer it would have some bit of sense. We wonder if the company really had a look at the numbers or the adrenaline rush blurred the real potential in those commodity lines. TSL should be serious and stop this game play. Growing its line of businesses is the key to its future anything else is doomed to fail.



There is a tendency by many companies with multiple subsidiaries to mainly focus on the technical competencies while neglecting the essential aspect of identity, which is key in the smooth running of business. The different subsidiaries must have a common identity and core values that keep them focused on the overall vision of the operations. In a volatile economy such as Zimbabwe, running multiple subsidiaries also requires a dynamic intelligence system that continuously informs the making of timely decisions that optimise the progress of the business. However, in its annual report, TSL said that “indications are that the macroeconomic environment will remain challenging, however the Group’s strategy will remain largely unchanged”. A strategy is always based on certain assumptions that can make a different outturn as time moves. It will therefore be prudent that each subsidiary’s strategies are kept interrogated and assessed for efficacy, with the group being flexible to change it in line with the demands of the day.



Diversifying too widely, as we see happening with TSL, may run the risk of crippling the group’s swiftness to react innovatively to market changes. TSL says it is trying to synergistically package its subsidiaries in ways that can sweeten their offerings to the market. However, it maintains that it intends to sell its 30 % investment in Cutrag, a profitable business that fits well in its tobacco value chain. It argues that the cigarette businesses have evolved to a new level and one gets the impression that maybe the group is not creative and innovative enough to catch up.



The group also intends to sell its 16.53 % stake in Nampak, arguing that they are a minority shareholder and cannot influence policy in the company. As long as profit remains one of the major goals of business, control should come secondary. If the group is receiving benefit from the growth of the company; then it should take comfort in the fact that it is also less exposed to business risks associated with holding onto controlling stake. As a company that is trying to insulate itself from risk by diversifying, TSL should also look into the prospect of avoiding risk in other ways. Although there is no warning bell, there is always a limit to the extent you can diversify and remain efficiently profitable.



The shortages on foreign currency will continue impacting negatively on the Logistics business as volumes of FMCG will remain subdued. Unlike previous periods where the unit benefitted from imports, enactment of SI 164 of 2016 has weighed down volumes. Cash shortages and the decline in aggregate demand in the broader economy will limit the upside potential in the trading division.



Restoration of rights over the land earmarked for future development is positive on the part of the company. Nonetheless, we do not see performance in the property cluster improving in the short term owing to the long term contracts the company has with tenants and the fact that voids are below 7%. Unlocking of value in the land earmarked for development again hinges on the availability of reasonably priced funding. FinX

