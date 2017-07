By Rufaro Madamombe

The battle against Internet troll, bullies and cyber terrorists has turned in favor of social media applications as they start using artificial intelligence to make the Internet safer and friendlier for all ages. Recently, Instagram announced that their comments sections are now being monitored and maintained by AI. Some people say that the feature had […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

AI now being used to make social media safer and friendlier

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed