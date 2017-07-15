Albwardy’s Meikles walk -away raises questions

LAST week, Meikles lifted the cautionary it had issued on the trading of its shares after Albwardy Investments informed the group that it was withdrawing its interest in acquiring a majority stake in the company.



It is not often that a suitor walks away from an asset he covets.

Often, prospective buyers get rejected for offering low prices, or because the subject of the take-over is not interested in selling.

In some instances, this triggers hostile bids, an inevitable consequence of saying no to a deep-pocketed buyer.

The overture from the buyer may be unwanted, and management’s advice to shareholders to reject an offer may necessarily be on the basis that the offer grossly undervalues the company, which is a big problem facing Zimbabwean firms today: The majority of them have had their sheen taken off by perceived high political and economic risk, and offshore suitors are justifiably seeking to buy them on the cheap.

But what if the price being offered by a suitor is tempting?

That is the part minorities may never get to know about the now abandoned acquisition of Meikles by Dubai billionaire, Ali Albwardy, since his company never lodged a formal offer.

The first cautionary statement from Meikles in March had indicated that Albwardy wanted to buy out minorities.

That offer was to result in the delisting of the company from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

But when the cautionary statement was renewed in April, it noted that the offer had now been made to “all shareholders”.

This, inevitably, signalled the United Arab Emirates billionaire’s intention to dismantle the dynasty that has run the company for over a century.

In that announcement, Meikles indicated that the proposed transaction could not be made until the audited financials for the year to March 31, 2017 became public.

When the financial results were released, they showed growth for the full year to March 31, 2017, with a reported improvement in operating performance showing a 104 percent growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to $24,8 million.

This, apparently, was achieved from the excellent performance of supermarkets, hotels and agriculture business. The wholesaling and departmental stores businesses chalked up losses.

Income due from the government, last recorded at about $42,6 million, was not included.

Turnover increased by 0,9 percent to 457 626 000 during the year under review, from $453 648 000 the previous year.

Operating profit however took a very huge leap, from $1,388 million in the prior year to $13,174 million during the reporting period, an 849 percent jump.

This helped turn a $17,815 million loss before tax in the prior year to a profit before tax of $5,344 million during the reporting period.

Materially, the financial statement may only have helped reinforce the view that Meikles was still a business to bargain for, but if the expectation had been that the major shareholders wanted to gain more from the billionaire bidder by using the net asset value (NAV) rather than the share price, the financials did little to pull the figures. That route, however, would have required a delisting first.

The NAV declined by five percent to $100 million during the year to March 31, 2017, from $105 million the previous year.

At the close of business on Friday, the Meikles share price was at 25,01 cents per share, giving a market capitalisation of $61,37 million.

The company’s price-earnings ratio was at 1,8 times. Considering that the Meikles share is selling at a price below its tangible asset value, it can clearly be said that the Meikles share price is undervalued.

But what may have prompted Albwardy’s walk away?

On its website, Meikles describes itself as “a dominant conglomerate with over a 100 years of history and has grown strong household brands in the fast moving consumer goods sector and 5 star-brands in the hospitality sector in South Africa and Zimbabwe.”

Given that this is largely a family-controlled business handed down through generations, members of the Meikles dynasty may have called for a hefty compensation for the intangible value on assets not covered on the company’s balance sheet.

But whatever the price, there is no chance this could have been beyond what the billionaire Arab sheikh could pay for.

If efforts to strike a friendly deal had been rebuffed by the Meikles family, Albwardy would have certainly made a hostile bid that may have found favour with minorities. That bid may not necessarily have been an all-share hostile takeover, but an offer to minorities that could have given the company entry into the conglomerate.

According to a table of Meikles’ top shareholders on the company’s website, Gondor Capital Limited, the investment vehicle for the Meikles family, controls 47,42 percent of the listed entity.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe, with 17 541 113 shares, holds a 6,91 percent shareholding, while Clayway Investments (Pvt) Ltd has 12 812 381 shares accounting for 5,05 percent of the company.

The balance, amounting to 103,084,731 shares or 40,62 percent, is held by minorities.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw