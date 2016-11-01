Alex Ferguson backs Cristiano Ronaldo for Ballon d’Or

SIR Alex Ferguson has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to win the 2016 Ballon d’Or trophy, and also revealed his pride in his former prodigy’s achievements.

The 31-year-old has won the prestigious individual award three times already – in 2008, 2013, and 2014 – and is hoping for a fourth accolade this year after success with club and country.

Ronaldo was the top scorer for Real Madrid on their successful Champions League campaign, and was captain of the Portugal team that won Euro 2016.

A slow start to the current La Liga campaign seems to be behind him after his hat-trick in Saturday’s destruction of Alaves, and Fergie is hoping to see the former Manchester United star scoop the prize once again.

“I cannot think of anyone better to take the Ballon d’Or trophy,” Ferguson told Marca.

“One of my proudest moments are those when I recall the part Manchester United played in his career. We wish him the best.

“His achievements are unbeatable, he has had a marvellous year, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and captaining Portugal to Euro 2016.

“Even though he missed the final with injury, he was on the sideline supporting his teammates because he had such desire to lift the trophy. It was marvellous.” Kickoff.com

