All-electric Maserati Alfieri expected in 2020

ITALIAN car-maker Maserati has confirmed that its first all-electric model will be a version of the upcoming Alfieri. However, it isn’t expected in dealerships before 2020.

Maserati has unveiled its schedule for the future Alfieri, directly derived from its concept car of the same name. A first model equipped with a V6 engine is slated for release in 2019, with an all-electric version following one year later.

Both versions will be based on the 2+2 grand tourer concept unveiled at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, paying homage to the founder of the famous brand, Alfieri Maserati.

This compact and aggressive concept has a 460hp 4.7-liter V8 atmospheric engine, but the version heading to dealerships will get a V6 engine of as-yet-unknown power.

The front bumper spoiler and the rear diffuser are made from carbon fiber with aluminum inserts. On the inside, the spacious driving cabin features TFT displays rather than analog instrument dials.

Note that production of the Maserati Alfieri has been slightly delayed, notably because the chassis needs adapting to suit the fuel and electric versions. www.timeslive.co.za