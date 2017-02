By Nigel Gambanga

If, however, you just want to attend the event, soak it all in and perhaps take part in a hackathon or two, tickets are being sold on the TechFest website and through TechVillage as well as through liaison with the organisers via the TechFest Facebook page.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

All is set for TechFest – the regional innovation meetup hosted by Bulawayo based hub TechVillage

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed