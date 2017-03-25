All set for Manyuchi, Abduqaxorov fight

THE World Boxing Council (WBC) will be hosting a fight for the first time in Singapore at the OCBC Arena tonight. According to the organizers, the two will be on the ring at 10 pm Singapore time (+8GMT), about 4 pm Zimbabwe time.



The title fight, dubbed “Asia v Africa”, will see our very own WBC silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi locking horns with Uzbekistan’s Qudratillo Abduqaxorov.

Manyuchi, who became the Silver Champion in May last year when he defeated Russian Dmitry Mikhaylenko in his own backyard, will be defending his title against undefeated Abduqaxorov.

The Zimbabwe born boxing star boasts of a career record of 20 wins, two losses and a draw and his opponent so far undefeated his career has 10 wins with 7 coming by way of knockout.

The two will slug it out at the WBC-sanctioned Battle of the Champions: Road to Glory event, organised by Cartel International Promotions tonight.

Manyuchi took a verbal swing at his opponent, at a press conference last week.

The 27-year-old claimed he was in “a different league” to his rival, adding that the Uzbek’s record of 10 wins in 10 fights is a hollow one as he had fought only “useless boxers”.

Abduqaxorov, however, is not riled up by the verbal jab.

In fact, when asked about Manyuchi’s comments, the 23-year-old simply smiled: “What do I think? I think it’s just b******.”

Abduqaxorov said he has no fear of Manyuchi’s tally of 20 wins from 23 fights, 13 of which have come via knockout.

“It is his mistake to be overconfident, thinking this will be an easy fight for him. Let’s see what he can do inside the ring.”

Manyuchi is ranked sixth in the world by WBC in his weight class, while Abduqaxorov is 34th.

– sportbrief.co.zw