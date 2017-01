By William Chui

Almost everyday I get a question, whether in my inbox or verbal, from someone wanting to know about making online payments. Whilst being at Techzim I’ve made thousands of dollars in payments during the ‘cash crisis’ so I think I’m in a position to advise a thing or two in this area. As such, instead of […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

All You Need To Know About Ecocash’s MasterCard…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed