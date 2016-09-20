AMA to raise US$50 million in agro-billls

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority is seeking to raise US$50 million in agro-bills to procure grain in a bid to help offset the country’s food deficit.

An El Nino-induced drought has hit Zimbabwe hard, and left about four million people in need of food aid. Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa last week said in the Mid-Term Fiscal Review, that the country has eight months’ supply of grain.

Maize output for the 2015/2016 farming season is estimated at 511 000 tonnes against the country’s demand of 2,2 million tonnes.

Chinamasa said state grain reserve, managed by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has 273 000 tonnes of maize and government has partnered with the private sector to import the 1,7 million tonnes.

“The Agricultural Marketing Authority intends to issue AMA Bills of up to US$50 000 000 to finance the purchase of grain through the Grain Marketing Board,” said the Agricultural Marketing Authority in a statement on Thursday.

The bills, which are being raised via CBZ Bank, have a tenure of 360 days at an interest rate of 8,5 percent per annum.

Zimbabwe’s government, which is fumbling everywhere for cash, has resorted to issuing debt to finance key expenditures.

In January, CBZ floated another US$50 million grain bill issue, which the government managed to pay off in cash upon maturity at the end of June. The Source

