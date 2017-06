By Guest Author

Dear Econet The management, technical and support teams. This is a letter based on experiences using Econet products by Van Lee Chigwada. I am a software developer. I have been an Econet subscriber since 2010. According to usage statistics developers get from Google, you account for over 75% of the traffic they handle. You have […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

An open letter to Econet Zimbabwe

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed