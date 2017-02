By Nigel Gambanga

According to a forecast from local equities research and trading outfit IH Securities Research, Econet Wireless – which is the country’s largest mobile network operator with the largest market share – will likely face an 8.9% decline in annual revenue for the 2016-2017 financial year with revenues expected to reach US$584million.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Analysts forecast 9% revenue decline in Econet’s results as economy & regulatory involvement take toll

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed