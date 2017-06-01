Andrea Pirlo backs Gianluigi Buffon for Ballon d’Or

NO goalkeeper has ever won the Ballon d’Or, but former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo believes that should change if the Bianconeri overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The last time a goalkeeper was rated as the world’s best player was in 1963, when legendary Dynamo Moscow and Soviet Union shotstopper Lev Yashin was at the top of his game.

Now, with Juventus having won a third consecutive league and cup double, and with the club standing a chance to complete a domestic and European treble, Pirlo thinks his former teammate should be recognised for his contribution.

“I think so. This time I think it’s the right year,” the New York City midfielder told Corriere della Sera said when asked if Buffon should be given the Ballon d’Or if Juve prevail on Saturday.

Since the award was rebranded in 2010, it’s been won by only two players – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and the closest a goalkeeper has come to winning it was in 2014 when German shotstopper Manuel Neuer finished in third place.

Buffon has never won the Champions League. The last time Juventus won the competition was back in 1996, six years before Buffon joined the club. And, since he’s been there, they have made two finals, only to be beaten by AC Milan (in 2003) and Barcelona (in 2015).

“I am very happy for him and for the fact that he once again has the possibility of reaching the goal he has always chased,” said Pirlo.

“I would be delighted if he wins this cup because he has proven to be one of the best.” – www.kickoff.com