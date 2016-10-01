Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ‘reach temporary custody deal’

ANGELINA Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a temporary custody agreement that will allow the actor to visit his six children, according to reports in the US.

Sources familiar with the agreement but not authorised to speak publicly told the Associated Press the custody deal will be in place for three weeks.

It calls for Pitt’s first visit with his children to be monitored by a therapist, but this might not be a requirement for future visits.

Pitt will also have to undergo drug and alcohol tests as part of the agreement, according to reports.

Both actors have agreed to undergo individual counselling, the sources added.

Jolie filed for divorce on 19 September, and her attorney said the next day her decision was “for the health of the family”.

Her filing sought sole physical custody of the couple’s children, who are aged from eight to 15.

The temporary agreement has not been filed with the court, and Pitt has not responded to the case.

The FBI has said it is collecting evidence about allegations Pitt was involved in a dispute on a private flight with his family on 14 September, although the agency has not yet opened a formal investigation.

Ultimate A-list couple no more

Sources familiar with the claims have said they centre on Pitt’s treatment of Maddox, his 15-year-old son.

Media reports in the US said the incident was being investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, but the agency said it could not confirm whether this was the case.

On Wednesday Pitt skipped the premiere of Terrence Malick’s new documentary Voyage Of Time: The IMAX Experience, which he narrated.

In a statement, Pitt said he was missing the event because he was “currently focused on my family situation and don’t want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film”. news.sky.com