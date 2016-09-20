Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is a mother first and foremost.

On Monday, the Maleficent actress filed for divorce from Brad Pittafter two years of marriage. The couple share six children: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 12, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 11, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, and twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8.

“Angelina will always do what’s in the best interest of taking care of her family,” Geyer Kosinski, Jolie’s longtime manager, told E! News in an exclusive statement Tuesday. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

The Academy Award winner’s attorney, Robert Offer, confirmed Tuesday that Jolie had filed paperwork to end the marriage. Offer told Reuters the decision was made “for the health of the family,” adding that Jolie “will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.”

In court documents obtained by E! News, Jolie listed date of separation as Sept. 15, 2016 and cited “irreconcilable differences.”

The actress-turned-director is not seeking spousal support. www.eonline.com

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images