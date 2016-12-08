By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa has just unveiled the country’s 2017 National Budget which has outlined some of the proposals for fiscal management in the coming year. One of the proposals presented in the address is the introduction of a 5% levy on all mobile phone airtime and mobile broadband. This is expected to go towards a […]

Another burden for Zimbabwean telecoms as Government proposes a 5% health fund levy on all airtime and broadband

