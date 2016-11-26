By Batsirai Chikadaya

We have just received more information on Bond Notes and their expected arrival date of Monday, 28 November 2016. It seems as though banks have already received the much anticipated “local currency” and will start dishing them out to the public come Monday, just in time to pay out public and private sector salaries. The […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

[Another Leak] Internal Bank communication on Bond Notes, they already have them, expect your November salary in Bond!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed