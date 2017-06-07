Anthony Joshua rematch with Wladimir Klitschko ‘is happening’, says promoter

ANTHONY Joshua’s proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko “is happening” in his next fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, 27, will face 41-year-old Klitschko for a second time after his thrilling victory at Wembley stadium in April, with a number of venues being considered to stage the heavyweight world title fight.

Klitschko will meet manager Bernd Boente this week and is expected to agree another fight with Joshua, who holds the WBA ‘super’ and IBF titles.

Speaking about Joshua’s next fight, Hearn told Sky Sports: “I feel like it’s Wladimir Klitschko. People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente and Wladimir Klitschko, who have a meeting this week.

Joshua put veteran fighter Klitschko down in the 11th round

“So many offers this week – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK.

“Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with ‘AJ’ moving forward.

“Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be. But in our minds moving forward, it’s Wladimir Klitschko next.”

The win promoted Joshua to household-name status

Kubrat Pulev remains the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt and Hearn expects a decision from the governing body this week about whether a rematch with Klitschko can take place first.

“I think we will get a full decision on that this week,” said Hearn. “We are confident that a fight of that magnitude, with the guarantee of course Pulev fighting next.

“We can’t not fight Pulev, he’s not going to go away and we’re not looking to shirk that fight.

“If we don’t fight Klitschko, the Pulev fight will 100% be next. If we do fight Klitschko, the Pulev fight will 100% be next after that. I think the IBF know that.” – skynews.com