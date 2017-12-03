Antoine Griezmann reveals interest from Arsenal in 2013

ANTOINE Griezmann has claimed Arsenal kept him “waiting” over a potential transfer in 2013, and that he would now no longer consider a move to north London.

The Atletico Madrid striker has revealed he was a major target of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger while still at Real Sociedad, but that the Frenchman stalled on the deal before eventually deciding against a move.

Wenger’s handling of that situation has since left a lasting, sour taste in the mouth for Griezmann, who would now not take up any offer to move to the Emirates Stadium.

“I waited, I waited, and I kept waiting [for Arsenal]. When there was no news, [football agent] Eric [Olhats] called [Arsenal scout Gilles] Grimandi, who said that the manager was still interested in me [and] to keep waiting,” Griezmann wrote in his autobiography, Behind The Smile.

“Finally, a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move. I don’t like to be told something and for it not to happen.

“So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him: ‘Forget it, after the blow they gave us’.” – kickoff.com