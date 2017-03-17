Apostle Chipoyera takes Harare by storm

FOR Kingdom Prosperity Ministries (KPM) founder Apostle Rodney Chipoyera, prayer time is never a waste of time when you recognize it’s one of your greatest weapons against the enemy.

He is one of the most sought after preachers in Zimbabwe abroad, because of his prophesies that come to pass, humbleness, flamboyant style, causing pandemonium in the devil’s kingdom, helping the need and wanting God to be glorified more in all he does.

Where ever he ministers the church will be filled to capacity with many people being delivered. He is a man who only wants to talk about God and less or not at all about the ever rising numbers at his church, sermons in other countries and the many miracles happening there. He is also a successful businessman and is known for his swag.

“People may look at you like you are crazy but if they do not know your pain they will never understand your praise. Praise your way out of every set back. You might have been sick, weak, lacking peace of mind, jobless, rejected, broke, depressed or hurt but you shall see the power of God. Remember he is still king of the universe,” he said at one of his sermons.

True to his word many where healed and saved during the conference

He say Jesus Christ has never failed and will not start with today’s generation.

“Many who came before us are a testimony to that. They owe him all the praise. Without him they would have been like a ship without a sailor. He will also make a way for you to reach levels that you aspire to be, never get tired of waiting on the Lord. If it is from the Lord never mind waiting,” he said.

He says as you reflect on the church’s growth and your personal growth spiritually, mentally and financially, if you are going to magnify anything, magnify the source of your strength and that is Jesus Christ.

Last year, it was glitz and glamour at the Bliss Gardens in Harare last when Apostle Chipoyera celebrated 18 years of marriage to his wife, Farai, with the couple renewing their marriage vows.

The wedding anniversary was classy with the couple dressed in expensive outfits while top-of-the-range vehicles such as the latest Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle, Mercedes Benz and Range Rovers transported guests.

“Talk about the greatness of your God. The enemy will try to label you with everything you have done wrong. But God labels you forgiven, redeemed & restored,” he said.

In the word of God, we occasionally read about a place of naked prayer. Those who pray this way have been stripped of their self-consciousness, their concern about the options of other and their pride. Hannah was a woman who prayed like this. When she came to the temple and poured out all her locked-up bitterness, she appeared drunk (1 Samuel 1:12-18) even the priest did not recognize this kind of consuming passionate prayer.

For his as Christians move forward to God will raise up some men and women who will blow the minds of the devil and satanists.

Radical Christians-those who have nothing to lose-are coming to the forefront. Like Christ, they have been laid bare on the cross and are speaking the truth under the threat of nails and spear.

He has visited many countries preaching the word of God and delivering people from evil spirits. Despite being one of the most popular prophets in Zimbabwe and southern Africa he prefer to talk more about the power of God.

So humble is he that he helps with most of the church chores and assist the needy.